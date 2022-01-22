Left Menu

Kerala High Court grants interim protection from arrest to actor Dileep till January 27 in a case registered against him for allegedly threatening investigating officers in the actress sexual assault case of 2017.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 22-01-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 16:39 IST
