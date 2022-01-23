I welcome ULFA(I)'s decision not to call bandh on R-Day, such confidence-building measures may lead to formal talks in future: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-01-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 17:20 IST
