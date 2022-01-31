Mumbai reports 960 new COVID-19 cases as daily count drops below 1,000 mark for first time since December 27 in third wave; 11 more die due to infection: BMC.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:55 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
