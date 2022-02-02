Budget has envisioned 2,500-km long natural farming corridor along banks of River Ganga, will also help Clean Ganga mission: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 11:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Budget has envisioned 2,500-km long natural farming corridor along banks of River Ganga, will also help Clean Ganga mission: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Ganga
- River Ganga
- Budget
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UP Assembly polls: PM Modi to interact with BJP workers in Varanasi today
PM Modi is incarnation of God like Lord Ram and Lord Krishna born to end despair: MP minister
PM Modi asks BJP workers to encourage farmers for chemical-free farming
Each vote important, we must tell people to vote: PM Modi urges BJP workers
PM Modi interacts with Varanasi BJP workers through NaMo app, discusses women empowerment, farmers' welfare