Developments on northern border underscored need of capable forces with optimal component of boots on ground backed by modern tech:Army Chief.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 12:26 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
