Developments in Afghanistan have again brought to focus use of proxies & non-state actors to decisive effect: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 12:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Developments in Afghanistan have again brought to focus use of proxies & non-state actors to decisive effect: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gen MM Naravane
- Army
- Afghanistan
Advertisement