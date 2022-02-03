Process of integration of three services through theaterisation already moving ahead under a time-bound plan: Army Chief Gen Naravane.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 12:38 IST
