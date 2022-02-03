In this Covid wave, sore throat was seen more in patients, there was significantly lesser use of drugs for treatment: Govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:50 IST
- Country:
- India
In this Covid wave, sore throat was seen more in patients, there was significantly lesser use of drugs for treatment: Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Govt
- Covid
- sore throat
Advertisement