ED arrests Bhupinder Singh 'Honey', nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in a money laundering case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 08:20 IST
- Country:
- India
ED arrests Bhupinder Singh 'Honey', nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in a money laundering case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhupinder Singh '
- Singh Channi
- Charanjit
- Punjab
Advertisement