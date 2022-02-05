India doesn't have a PM but a king who believes that public should remain quiet when he takes decisions: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Udhamsinghnagar | Updated: 05-02-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 14:32 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
