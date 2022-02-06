PM Narendra Modi leaves Shivaji Park in Mumbai after offering floral tributes to music legend Lata Mangeshkar.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 18:36 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi leaves Shivaji Park in Mumbai after offering floral tributes to music legend Lata Mangeshkar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lata Mangeshkar
- Shivaji Park
- Mumbai
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement