Savitribai Phule University VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit appointed as JNU Vice Chancellor: Ministry of Education.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 11:37 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
