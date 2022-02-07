(Eds: correcting designation) Savitribai Phule University Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit appointed as JNU Vice Chancellor: Ministry of Education.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 12:41 IST
- Country:
- India
