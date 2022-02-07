Rajya Sabha: Home Minister Amit Shah requests Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM president, to accept Z+ security offered by Govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 14:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha: Home Minister Amit Shah requests Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM president, to accept Z+ security offered by Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AIMIM
- Govt
- Asaduddin Owaisi
- Amit Shah
- Rajya Sabha
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's economy has 'some bright spots and a number of very dark stains'; govt should spend carefully: Economist Raghuram Rajan.
Govt needs to do more to prevent K-shaped recovery of economy: Raghuram Rajan to PTI.
Assocham requests govt to remove custom duty on copper concentrate
Govt relaxes deadline for re-export of containers used for oxygen transport
Bengal govt to roll out open-air classes for primary school students