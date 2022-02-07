India had to face double-digit inflation during UPA years, govt had then admitted it can't rein in inflation: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 18:42 IST
