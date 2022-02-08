General Bipin Rawat Defence Industrial Corridor in Bundelkhand will be completed in record time, says BJP in its manifesto for UP polls.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-02-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 12:35 IST
- Country:
- India
General Bipin Rawat Defence Industrial Corridor in Bundelkhand will be completed in record time, says BJP in its manifesto for UP polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bundelkhand
Advertisement