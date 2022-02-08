SC asks Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to consider representation of NEET-PG-22 aspirants within one week looking at their hardships.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 14:50 IST
- Country:
- India
SC asks Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to consider representation of NEET-PG-22 aspirants within one week looking at their hardships.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SC asks Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- NEET
Advertisement