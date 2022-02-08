South Korean ambassador summoned over social media post by Hyundai Pakistan on so-called Kashmir solidarity day: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 14:54 IST
- Country:
- India
South Korean ambassador summoned over social media post by Hyundai Pakistan on so-called Kashmir solidarity day: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Kashmir
- South Korean
- Hyundai
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TTP wants to create fear in Pakistan, terror incidents may continue in coming weeks: Report
ICC Women's WC: Bismah Maroof to lead Pakistan
R-Day: BSF troops on India-Pakistan border on high alert, says IG DK Boora
Cricket-Afridi leads Pakistan's domination of ICC awards
Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first woman judge of Pakistan's Supreme Court