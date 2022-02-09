SC issues notice to Future Group on plea of Amazon against HC order staying arbitration on FRL-Reliance merger deal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 11:07 IST
- Country:
- India
SC issues notice to Future Group on plea of Amazon against HC order staying arbitration on FRL-Reliance merger deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Future Group
- Amazon
- FRL-Reliance
Advertisement