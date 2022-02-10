Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentions plea in SC on Karnataka 'hijab' issue, seeks transfer of case & hearing by 9-judge bench.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 11:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentions plea in SC on Karnataka 'hijab' issue, seeks transfer of case & hearing by 9-judge bench.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kapil Sibal
- Karnataka
Advertisement