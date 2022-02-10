There was indeed Andha Kal (dark age) in the country, but it was during the Congress rule, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in LS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:12 IST
- Country:
- India
There was indeed Andha Kal (dark age) in the country, but it was during the Congress rule, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in LS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andha Kal
- Congress
- Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement