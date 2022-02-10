BJP government in Goa boosted tourism; from 25 lakh tourists in 2011 when Congress was in power, their number rose to over 80 lakh in 2019: PM Modi.
PTI | Mapusa | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:41 IST
Country:
- India
