Infra development in U'khand's border villages is BJP's priority, people will benefit from Parvatmala, Vibrant Village projects: PM Modi.
PTI | Almora | Updated: 11-02-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 13:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Infra development in U'khand's border villages is BJP's priority, people will benefit from Parvatmala, Vibrant Village projects: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U'khand
- Parvatmala
- Vibrant Village
Advertisement