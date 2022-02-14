It was my desire to pay obeisance at Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar but police, admin said they won't be able to make arrangements: PM.
PTI | Jalandhar | Updated: 14-02-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 16:48 IST
Country:
- India
