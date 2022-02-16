Delhi Police should prepare roadmap for next five years and also for 25 years with well-defined goals: HM Amit Shah at Raising Day parade.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 11:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police should prepare roadmap for next five years and also for 25 years with well-defined goals: HM Amit Shah at Raising Day parade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- roadmap
- Raising Day parade
Advertisement