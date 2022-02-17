Biden says 'very high' risk of Russian invasion of Ukraine within 'several days' and he has no plans to speak to Putin.(AP) RUP RUP
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:05 IST
Biden says 'very high' risk of Russian invasion of Ukraine within 'several days' and he has no plans to speak to Putin.(AP) RUP RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Putin.(AP)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden reaches for GOP support for Supreme Court nominee
Biden revives 'Cancer Moonshot' plan with goal to lower death rate
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Biden sending more troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension