Highly condemnable that to grab power, people go to extent of joining hands with separatists: Amit Shah to Punjab CM on his letter on AAP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 20:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Highly condemnable that to grab power, people go to extent of joining hands with separatists: Amit Shah to Punjab CM on his letter on AAP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab CM
Advertisement