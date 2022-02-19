Key decision taken in budget that stubble will also be used in coal-fired power plants, which will remove farmers' woes and also ensure extra income for them: PM Modi.
PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-02-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 14:06 IST
