Delhi HC refuses to grant more time to Centre to make stand clear on issue of criminalising marital rape, reserves judgement on pleas.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi HC refuses to grant more time to Centre to make stand clear on issue of criminalising marital rape, reserves judgement on pleas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
Advertisement