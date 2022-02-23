SC reserves judgement on appeals against Madras HC order which quashed 10.5 per cent reservation to Vanniyars in Tamil Nadu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 16:09 IST
- Country:
- India
SC reserves judgement on appeals against Madras HC order which quashed 10.5 per cent reservation to Vanniyars in Tamil Nadu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- Madras
Advertisement