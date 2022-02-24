Those travelling to Kyiv are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily: Indian embassy in Ukraine to Indians.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
