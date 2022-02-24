External affairs ministry holds high-level meetings on Ukraine crisis; contingency plans being put into operation: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 13:09 IST
- Country:
- India
External affairs ministry holds high-level meetings on Ukraine crisis; contingency plans being put into operation: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- External affairs ministry
- Ukraine
Advertisement