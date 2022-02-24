Voters have blessed BJP in four phases, opposition math on division of votes has gone wrong: PM Narendra Modi at rally in UP's Amethi.
PTI | Amethi | Updated: 24-02-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 13:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
