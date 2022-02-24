Some parties did not dare to welcome court verdict on Ahmedabad blasts as they feared losing their vote bank: PM Modi at Amethi rally.
PTI | Amethi | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Some parties did not dare to welcome court verdict on Ahmedabad blasts as they feared losing their vote bank: PM Modi at Amethi rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmedabad
Advertisement