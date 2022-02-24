Security forces recover large cache of arms & ammunition dropped by drone along International Border in R S Pura sector, Jammu: Officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
