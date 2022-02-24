Team from Indian mission in Hungary sent to border post of Zohanyi to provide assistance to facilitate exit of Indians from Ukraine: Embassy.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 19:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Team from Indian mission in Hungary sent to border post of Zohanyi to provide assistance to facilitate exit of Indians from Ukraine: Embassy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian-origin jailed in Singapore for fracturing face of Myanmar maid
4,844 foreigners granted Indian citizenship in past 5 years: Centre
Indian women's team suffers 18-run loss to NZ in one-off T20 International
Indian-origin jailed in Singapore for fracturing face of Myanmar maid
Domino's, Honda apologise for hurting sentiments of Indians after Pak arm's Kashmir solidarity post