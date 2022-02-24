Meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security underway to take stock of situation in Ukraine: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:40 IST
