PM Modi conveyed at CCS meet that topmost priority of govt is safety & security of Indians, their evacuation from Ukraine: Foreign Secretary.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:43 IST
