Around 4,000 Indian nationals out of 20,000 have already left Ukraine in past few days: Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:50 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
