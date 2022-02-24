We will take all possible steps to bring back safe and sound all Indian citizens in Ukraine, including students: FS Shringla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:57 IST
