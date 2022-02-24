Russian President Vladimir Putin briefs Prime Minister Modi about recent developments regarding Ukraine: PMO.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:46 IST
- Country:
- India
