PM called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to path of diplomatic negotiations, dialogue: PMO on Modi-Putin conversation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:51 IST
- Country:
- India
PM called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to path of diplomatic negotiations, dialogue: PMO on Modi-Putin conversation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi-Putin
Advertisement