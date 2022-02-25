US expels Russia's second-ranking diplomat in Washington in retaliation for expulsion of No. 2 US diplomat in Moscow, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 00:48 IST
US expels Russia's second-ranking diplomat in Washington in retaliation for expulsion of No. 2 US diplomat in Moscow, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- Moscow
- Russia
Advertisement