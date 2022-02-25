CBI arrests Anand Subramanian, former NSE GOO, in connection with alleged irregularities in National Stock Exchange: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 08:18 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 08:18 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI arrests Anand Subramanian, former NSE GOO, in connection with alleged irregularities in National Stock Exchange: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anand Subramanian
- National Stock Exchange
Advertisement