About 70 per cent of this year's defence budget has been kept for domestic industry: PM Modi during post-budget webinar on defence sector.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 10:59 IST
- Country:
- India
About 70 per cent of this year's defence budget has been kept for domestic industry: PM Modi during post-budget webinar on defence sector.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement