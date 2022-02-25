Process of importing defence items is so long that by the time they reach our security forces, many of them have become outdated: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 11:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Process of importing defence items is so long that by the time they reach our security forces, many of them have become outdated: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement