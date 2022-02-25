CRPF officer and jawan injured in IED blast carried out by Naxals in Bihar's Gaya district: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:34 IST
