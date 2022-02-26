Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution that called on Moscow to halt attack on Ukraine, withdraw troops, reports AP.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 26-02-2022 04:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 04:37 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
