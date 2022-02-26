Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky briefed PM Narendra Modi in detail about ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine: PMO.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 19:08 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
