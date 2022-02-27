White House: US, EU, UK pledge to remove 'selected' Russia banks from SWIFT, impose restrictions on Russian central bank, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2022 03:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 03:59 IST
White House: US, EU, UK pledge to remove 'selected' Russia banks from SWIFT, impose restrictions on Russian central bank, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- SWIFT
- Russia
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears
US officials: United States set to evacuate embassy in Kyiv ahead of possible Russian invasion of Ukraine
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears
Blinken says U.S. prepared for Russian diplomacy or 'aggression' on Ukraine
More than 30 Russian ships start drills near Crimea - RIA